Konkan Railway restored
Rain boosts Mumbai’s water reserves, more showers ahead!
Thane road ‘disappears’ weeks after being repaired
Mumbai: IMA resists move to standardise hospital rates
Pune Police can’t find Puja Khedkar’s parents booked in Arms Act case
Weather News

In Focus

Maharashtra: Missing couple’s bodies found in Matheran valley

Search operation was launched after hotel at Matheran where the couple checked-in had reported them missing

16 July,2024 02:17 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were all smiles while serving khichdi and other delicacies to the children at Iskcon temple.

16 July,2024 12:00 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said party leaders are currently travelling across the state to gather data for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

16 July,2024 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Lifestyle News
Celebrities are increasingly investing in residential properties, as evidenced by Alia Bhatt's production business purchasing a 2,497-square-foot flat in Bandra for Rs 38 crore and John Abraham acquiring a 5,000-square-foot villa in Khar for Rs 70 crore. Experts decode key real estate trends and their impact on property prices

16 July,2024 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
The T20Is against Sri Lanka will run from July 27 to 30 in Pallekele, followed by the ODIs from August 2 to 7 in Colombo

16 July,2024 01:32 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

