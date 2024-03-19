Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
Two held in Navi Mumbai with banned tobacco products worth Rs 9.6 lakh

After receiving a tip, the police maintained vigil near Vashigaon on Panvel-Sion road

New bride Kriti Kharbanda prepares halwa in her 'pehli rasoi'

19 March,2024 02:06 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
WATCH | Shraddha Kapoor asks paps for extra pizza, video goes viral!

Shraddha Kapoor joined in on the pizza party the Mumbai paparazzi were having at an event last night

19 March,2024 12:06 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Jain body takes over Wilson College Gymkhana

Jewel of a gymkhana changes hands; joins other siblings standing proud on swish Marine Drive stretch

19 March,2024 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Hemal Ashar
Lifestyle News
Mumbai’s Vada Pav becomes a global hit

Taste Atlas mentioned that Mumbai’s Vada Pav was first introduced to the world by a street seller named Ashok Vaidya. He sold it near a train station in Mumbai in the 1960s and 1970s

19 March,2024 03:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Sidhu returns to first love: Back in commentary box after decade this IPL

Navjot Singh Sidhu closely tracked India's campaign in the ODI World Cup last year where the hosts ended as runners-up after being the sole unbeaten side in the group stages. The final loss extended their long wait for a world title but Sidhu isn't too concerned

19 March,2024 03:52 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

