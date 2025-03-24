Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
Comedian Kunal Kamra booked for 'defamatory' remarks against Eknath Shinde

The police also registered a case against nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area — where Kamra's show with the 'gaddar (traitor)' jibe at Shinde was filmed — as well as a hotel in whose premises the studio is located, they said

Watch! Akshay Kumar says ‘f**k you’ to the British in Kesari Chapter 2 teaser

24 March,2025 12:31 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Karan Johar calls Netflix’s Adolescence a 'blasterclass' for parents

Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a comprehensive note stating that Adolescence is a wake-up call for all parents especially in the age of social media

24 March,2025 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Exclusive

“Our target is to clear all verifications within seven days. All 91 police stations have been provided with dedicated passport verification rooms equipped with proper facilities. Officers have also undergone training to speed up the process,” said Satyanarayan Choudhary, Joint CP (Law and Order)

24 March,2025 07:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Mumbai
New India Cooperative Bank case: Mumbai Police arrest Jharkhand hotelier

On February 12, the EOW registered an FIR against the bank’s former general manager Hitesh Mehta for allegedly embezzling R122 crore from the Prabhadevi and Goregaon branches. The police have also arrested businessman Unnanathan Arunachalam, alias Arun Bhai, in connection with the case

24 March,2025 08:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Sports News
IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur replaces this unfit player in Lucknow Super Giants

LSG pick pacer from Registered Available Player Pool to replace injured Mohsin Khan; in-form Thakur looks primed to strike v DC tonight

24 March,2025 07:20 AM IST | Lucknow | Santosh Suri

