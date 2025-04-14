Breaking News
Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources
Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet
Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day
Mumbai weather updates: ‘Nothing really works against this heat’
Four minors booked for Rs 9 lakh gold extortion bid in Ulhasnagar
Kalyan rape-murder accused’s diary surfaces, claims depression led to suicide

Authorities found a diary in the cell of Vishal Gawli, accused of raping and murdering a minor girl, where he expressed feelings of depression and no blame for his suicide. His suspicious death in prison is under investigation

Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran come on board for Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra

14 April,2025 11:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Randeep Hooda expresses hurt over being left out of Highway promotions

Imtiaz Ali's Highway starred Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role, but surprisingly, in the beginning, he was left out of the promotional events

14 April,2025 01:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
‘After entering Indian airspace, the flight was diverted to Amritsar’

IndiGo fliers who were stranded in Almaty for over 17 hours were left further frustrated after their Delhi-bound flight stopped for a crew change

14 April,2025 08:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
What is Type-5 diabetes? Know about the malnutrition-induced condition

Nearly 75 years after being first recorded, the condition that previously remained undefined was designated as Type-5 diabetes at the recently held International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF) World Diabetes Congress in Bangkok

14 April,2025 12:42 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

LSG have stabilized their campaign and will look to continue their momentum. Ahead of the match, Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant's performance will be under scrutiny, as the left-hander is yet to live up to his name

14 April,2025 01:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

