BJP is 'washing machine' which people facing graft charges can join: Sharad Pawar
Banks have all details when it comes to loan default by farmers: Uddhav Thackeray
Arun Gawli's aide who jumped parole held in Navi Mumbai
Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case
DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate, seizes over 16 kg gold and Rs 2.65 crore cash
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

BJP broke Shiv Sena, but we are not finished: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said his party was not finished off even though the BJP 'broke it' by taking away its legislators

Ajay Devgn on 'Maidaan' clashing with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

07 March,2024 09:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Maidaan trailer launch: Boney recalls playing football with Anil

Maidaan trailer launch: Boney Kapoor, the producer of the film addressed the delay in the project and recalled childhood memories related to football

07 March,2024 07:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday convicted and sentenced gangster Ejaz Lakdawala to rigorous imprisonment for life in connection with the murder of a businessman, Chhota Rajan was acquitted in the case

07 March,2024 07:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Sabudana wood apple to makhana kheer: Try these Mahashivratri special recipes

It is believed that malpua, bhang, kheer, honey and dairy products were some of lord Shiva’s favourite foods. With Mahashivratri 2024 approaching, we share special recipes you can prepare at home to celebrate the festival

07 March,2024 06:03 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Batting first, Mumbai Indians rode on Nat Sciver-Brunt's 45 and Amelia Kerr's 39 to post 160 for six after being 17 for two in the fourth over

07 March,2024 11:26 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

