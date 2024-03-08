-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
Uddhav Thackeray said his party was not finished off even though the BJP 'broke it' by taking away its legislators
Maidaan trailer launch: Boney Kapoor, the producer of the film addressed the delay in the project and recalled childhood memories related to football07 March,2024 07:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A special court in Mumbai on Thursday convicted and sentenced gangster Ejaz Lakdawala to rigorous imprisonment for life in connection with the murder of a businessman, Chhota Rajan was acquitted in the case07 March,2024 07:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
It is believed that malpua, bhang, kheer, honey and dairy products were some of lord Shiva’s favourite foods. With Mahashivratri 2024 approaching, we share special recipes you can prepare at home to celebrate the festival07 March,2024 06:03 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Batting first, Mumbai Indians rode on Nat Sciver-Brunt's 45 and Amelia Kerr's 39 to post 160 for six after being 17 for two in the fourth over07 March,2024 11:26 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT