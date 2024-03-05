Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Speaker Rahul Narwekar's email ID hacked, probe underway

According to sources, an unauthorised email was sent from Narwekar's ID to the Governor which brought the matter to everyone's attention.

Dipika Kakar on Shoaib Ibrahim losing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: 'bura toh lagta hai'

05 March,2024 10:29 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Surbhi Chandna drops pics from her grand wedding with beau Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her grand wedding with Karan Sharma

05 March,2024 12:05 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Thane: CA granted anticipatory bail amid allegations of massive fund transfer

Lack of evidence leads to bail with stringent conditions in high-profile case

05 March,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
'Kachi Gani mustard oil is just incredible, it's impossible to find in Europe'

Mid-Day Premium 'Kachi Gani mustard oil is just incredible, it's impossible to find in Europe'

In an interview with mid-day.com, the three Michelin star chef who was in Mumbai recently, spoke about her fascination for Indian ingredients, putting Slovenia on the gastronomic map and more

05 March,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai repeats past, defeats Tamil Nadu within three days

41-time champions Mumbai demolish Tamil Nadu inside just three days at MCA-BKC to enter final of Ranji Trophy for the 48th time; summit clash at Wankhede from March 10

05 March,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

