Breaking News
Maratha quota protest | Govt behaving worse than British empire: Manoj Jarange
Behind the scenes at Lalbaugcha Raja: "We could stand in line forever for a glimpse of Bappa"
Maratha protest deadlock threatens weekend travel, citizens brace delays
WhatsApp ‘challan app’ cons Mumbai driver of Rs 1.95 lakh
Mumbai: Train halts at Currey Road, Chinchpokli cancelled amid Ganeshotsav
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Levels

In Focus

South Mumbai hospitals on alert as Maratha Morcha crowds

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had designated GT Hospital as the primary centre for morcha-related medical emergencies, policemen also took a few patients to St George Hospital for quicker treatment

Allu Arjun's grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam passes away

Allu Arjun's grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam passes away

30 August,2025 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Man accused of assault arrested

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Man accused of assault arrested

Days after a crew member on the sets of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 was assaulted, the man accused of the act has now been arrested. The incident occurred in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

30 August,2025 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Trump revokes Secret Service protection for former VP Kamala Harris

Trump revokes Secret Service protection for former VP Kamala Harris

President Donald Trump revoked Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection on Thursday, according to a copy of a letter. "The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," the adviser said

30 August,2025 12:50 PM IST | Washington, DC | ANI
Lifestyle News
Ultra-processed food may increase weight, harm sperm quality in men: Study

Ultra-processed food may increase weight, harm sperm quality in men: Study

Scientists discovered that people gain more weight on an ultra-processed diet compared to a minimally processed diet, even when they eat the same number of calories

30 August,2025 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
What happens to Trump's tariffs after US court knocked them down

What happens to Trump's tariffs after US court knocked them down

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Friday that Trump went too far when he declared national emergencies to justify imposing sweeping import taxes on almost every country on earth

30 August,2025 11:46 AM IST | Mumbai | AP

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK