Bohras: No change at the top
Wadala negligence deaths: BMC admits culpability
Salman Khan firing case: Why Bhuj is a gangster haven
Maharashtra: Vasai leopard finally trapped
Mumbai: Minor succumbs to injuries from collapse of balcony
'By inducting Ashok Chavan, BJP also became part of Adarsh Society scam'

Earlier, the BJP used to target Chavan saying the families of martyrs were fooled in the Adarsh Society scam, but now the same party is involved in fooling them, Uddhav Thackeray alleged

24 April,2024 03:33 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Vicky Kaushal's photos from the sets of Chhava have been leaked. The photos show Vicky in the look of his character, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

24 April,2024 02:52 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
The resident on the upper storey had allegedly kicked the balcony which resulted in a portion breaking off and falling on those sitting below

24 April,2024 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Last month, Mumbai got its first exclusively Brazilian cafe, Tropicool from Sao Paulo. At the heart of the menu isacai, a global sensation positioned as a healthy alternative. We asked experts to weigh in on the trend, break down its nutritional qualities, and predict how it may fare in India

24 April,2024 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
The drama did not help Bengaluru in their chase as bottom-placed Bengaluru in the 10-team table slumped to their seventh loss in eight matches

24 April,2024 05:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

