In a press release issued on Wednesday night, the airline said that amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, night curfews in the airspaces of several countries in Europe and East Asia, and the required safety checks on its aircraft fleet, Air India has experienced operational disruptions over the past six days
Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day.19 June,2025 02:13 AM IST | Amarylisa Gonsalves
India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia. They departed from Yerevan on a special flight, an official statement said18 June,2025 09:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
World Music Day is observed on June 21 to celebrate the joy it brings to our lives. While there are many different ways that happens, if you are somebody who loves singing, then explore these karaoke bars in Mumbai on weekdays and weekends18 June,2025 09:49 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also spoke highly of his equation with Gill, emphasising the strength of their off-field friendship and how it positively influences their on-field partnership18 June,2025 08:46 PM IST | Headingley (UK) | mid-day online correspondent
