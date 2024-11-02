Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Airline, railway bomb hoaxer surrenders to police after national scare
Maharashtra

Nagpur man, Jagdish Shriam Uikey, the author of a book on terror, was arrested earlier for a similar crime

Then vs Now: Shah Rukh Khan's looks over the years

02 November,2024 08:10 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Rohit Bal passes away: Rhea Kapoor shares last message to designer

Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, 2024. The iconic designer's demise came as a shock to members of the film fraternity who have closely worked with him over the years. From Sonam Kapoor to Ananya Panday, celebs mourned his demise

02 November,2024 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Grey power battles youth surge

A third of the candidates are aged above 60 years; the youngest contenders, Zeeshan Siddique and Varun Sardesai, vie for Bandra-East

02 November,2024 07:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Pecan Miso Butter and Jelly Sandwich? Follow these recipes for gourmet versions
Sandwich Day 2024

Every year, World Sandwich Day is observed on November 3 to celebrate the dish around the world. Interestingly, sandwiches are very popular in Mumbai, and over the years, Indian chefs have taken the liberty to explore different variations to cater to a variety of palates

02 November,2024 10:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
How no-balls led Sunil Gavaskar to 'smash plate on the wall' at Wankhede

Both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja struggled with no-balls, contributing to the team's woes

02 November,2024 11:02 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


