Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Six rooms of two-storey chawl collapse in Thane; none hurt

The rooms of a chawl in the Dongripada area of Ghodbunder Road collapsed around 10 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell

PICS: Italy calling! Suhana Khan looks bellissima in new vacation photos

PICS: Italy calling! Suhana Khan looks bellissima in new vacation photos

20 April,2024 06:05 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Ayushmann Khurrana literally becomes 'Akh Da Tara' as fan names a star after him

Ayushmann Khurrana literally becomes 'Akh Da Tara' as fan names a star after him

Ayushmann Khurrana has reached star status, literally! A fan has named a star after him, making him 'Akh Da Tara' in the truest sense

20 April,2024 03:34 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
361 candidates file nomination for Phase-3; Baramati, Satara among seats
Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024

361 candidates file nomination for Phase-3; Baramati, Satara among seats

Friday was the last day of filing the nominations

20 April,2024 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Interview: Faridkot on their latest EP 'Ibtida' and new beginnings in Mumbai

Interview: Faridkot on their latest EP 'Ibtida' and new beginnings in Mumbai

Ahead of the release of their latest EP ‘Ibtida’, mid-day.com spoke to Faridkot’s Inderjeet Singh, fondly known as IP Singh, and Rajashri Sanyal to know more about their new music. They also dwell on the evolution of their music, the changing face of the music industry and their collaboration with Jubin Nautiyal and Raghav Chaitanya

20 April,2024 04:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL 2024, DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals wins the toss and elects to bowl

IPL 2024, DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals wins the toss and elects to bowl

The Delhiites will be high on confidence after securing a win in their previous IPL 2024 game against Gujarat Titans. They bowled out Shubman Gill-led GT for just 89 runs, thanks to pacer Mukesh Kumar. Later, DC successfully chased the target in just 8.5 overs

20 April,2024 07:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK