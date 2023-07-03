Breaking News
Marol boy’s death: Did video game addiction trigger suicide?
Maharashtra: Disaster averted in CR ghat landslide
Mumbai: Fans manage to snatch one iconic double-decker from scrap heap
Mumbai: MHADA to verify building permits for bungalows in Ghatkopar Colony
Mumbai: BMC chief breaks down civic expenses to refute Aaditya Thackeray’s scam allegations
shot-button
News for you

In Focus

Ex-MLA Shishir Shinde joins CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Shishir Shinde, who was earlier with the undivided Shiv Sena and with Raj Thackeray's MNS had quit the Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray last month

Salaar teaser: Early morning treat awaits fans of Prabhas on July 6; read deets

Salaar teaser: Early morning treat awaits fans of Prabhas on July 6; read deets

03 July,2023 02:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Mumbai Ka King Kaun?' Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 25 years of Satya

'Mumbai Ka King Kaun?' Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 25 years of Satya

25 years of Satya: Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar and Shefali Shah took to social media to celebrate 25 years of the RGV film

03 July,2023 04:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Eknath Shinde will be replaced as Maharashtra CM soon: Sanjay Raut

Eknath Shinde will be replaced as Maharashtra CM soon: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut also said that 16 MLAs who were part of the split in Shiv Sena almost a year ago are going to be "disqualified"

03 July,2023 12:26 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Lifestyle News
This mega book fair in Mumbai is a paradise for bibliophiles
Shelf Life with Mid-day

Mid-Day Premium This mega book fair in Mumbai is a paradise for bibliophiles

A warehouse filled with cartons of books from all around the world. At this book fair in Mumbai, you will have a huge collection to choose from, leaving you wanting more

03 July,2023 05:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Wimbledon to celebrate Roger Federer's career on Centre Court

Wimbledon to celebrate Roger Federer's career on Centre Court

Wimbledon will celebrate Roger Federer's achievements at the All England Club with a special ceremony on Centre Court on the second day of the championships on Tuesday

03 July,2023 05:52 PM IST | London | AFP

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK