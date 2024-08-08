Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
Weather News

In Focus

CBI arrests ED officer for taking Rs 20 lakh bribe from Mumbai-based jeweller

The ED officials had conducted searches at the Mumbai-based jeweller's premises on August 3 and 4, following which the assistant director allegedly threatened to arrest the jeweller's son if he did not pay him

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' screening: Sanya Malhotra, Karan Johar, Kritika Kamra attend

08 August,2024 11:50 AM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Calling Suga, eating Gorgonzola: Viral moments from Jungkook-Jimin’s travel show

Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, 'Are You Sure?' offers fans a glimpse into the personal journeys of these beloved K-pop idols

08 August,2024 02:33 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
IMD issues yellow alert Pune, Satara; predicts light rains for Mumbai

A green alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar by the weather agency and light to moderate were very likely on Thursday

08 August,2024 03:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium 'Rawdogging' travel trend raises alarms: Health experts warn of serious risks

As social media highlights yet another trend that people may want to try, Mumbai-based mental health experts and a dietitian shed light on the effects of following it and why you should rest and eat regularly on flights

08 August,2024 09:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Exclusive

Mid-Day Premium 100 gm is not going to take away the love of 1.4 bn Indians: Deepa to Vinesh

Like a perfect athlete, Vinesh has long defined herself as an Olympian, but instead of medals, she measured her career by moments

08 August,2024 10:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

