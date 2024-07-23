Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India over alleged availability of explicit content and accessibility to minors on the platform
Ajit Pawar chairs meeting as part of efforts to make Pune traffic jam-free city

Ajit Pawar directed the officials that effective implementation of various measures and latest technology must be used to create the identity of Pune as a traffic jam-free city

Spotted in the city: Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others

23 July,2024 08:08 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Dhanush reveals AR Rahman was working on 30 films when he agreed to do 'Raayan'

Dhanush spoke about how he got AR Rahman on board for his film 'Raayan' that he has written and directed himself. He also plays the main lead

23 July,2024 09:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra not mentioned even once in FM's speech, says Aaditya Thackeray

Thackeray also accused the Centre of looting Maharashtra by installing a "corrupt regime" and then through taxes

23 July,2024 04:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Using food colours? Chefs offer natural alternatives to synthetic dye

Mid-Day Premium Using food colours? Chefs offer natural alternatives to synthetic dye

With Karnataka banning the artificial food colour, Rhodamine-B, we explore Mumbai's eateries and bakeries to uncover what imparts hues to their food items. Also, chefs share tricks to incorporate natural food colours

23 July,2024 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News

"Always going to stay grounded...": England's Shoaib Bashir

Shoaib Bashir also spoke about the difference between Indian and England conditions where he made his international debut. The "Three Lions" now leads the series by 2-0 against West Indies

23 July,2024 05:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

