Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
Man who used to fly to Mumbai, take shelter in drain to conduct thefts held
Maharashtra

He was arrested by the crime branch while trying to sell stolen jewellery in Thane's Wagle Estate area, an official said

Legendary painter MF Hussain's son Shafaat passes away

31 July,2024 03:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Arjun Rampal on the demise of his marriage to Mehr Jesia, says, 'It happens...'

Arjun shared that he has a good relationship with his ex-wife, and Mehr and their daughters get along well with Gabriella

31 July,2024 03:41 PM IST | Mumbai
News
Kerala landslide: Army recovers 70 bodies, rescues 1,000 people in Wayanad

Military personnel intensified the search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad district where landslides have claimed more than 150 lives. The Army said around 70 bodies have been recovered so far while nearly 1,000 people have been rescued

31 July,2024 04:24 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Midday Special: How this Mumbai village survives on the community’s togetherness

Mid-Day Premium Midday Special: How this Mumbai village survives on the community’s togetherness

In the third installment of the travel series, mid-day.com speaks to locals from Marve village, which shines bright like Uttan and other hidden spots, amid popular tourist destinations like Manori, Marve and more around the city

31 July,2024 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Then Dhoni, now Swapnil Kusale, the inspirational story of ticket collector

Swapnil Kusale is from Kambalwadi village which is located near Kolhapur in Maharashtra. The final of the 50m 3P shooting is scheduled to be played on Thursday. With this, India will dream of claiming their third medal at the Paris Olympics 2024

31 July,2024 05:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

