Breaking News
Mumbai Police headquarters' mess gets culinary makeover with aid from Taj Group chefs
Nagpur factory blast: CM Shinde expresses condolences, announces aid of Rs 5 lakh for deceased's kin
Navi Mumbai airport likely to be named after DB Patil, confirms union min
Thane: Special team to probe car attack on influencer by senior bureaucrat's son
Maharashtra: 9 dead after blast in Nagpur explosives manufacturing company
Jammu & Kashmir cops arrest 3 hybrid terrorists involved for attack on policeman
shot-button
City News

In Focus

Ram Temple inauguration: CM Shinde takes part in 'kalash yatra'; hails PM, Yogi

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in the 'Kalash Yatra', which is being organised in connection with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Spotted in the city: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and others

Spotted in the city: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and others

17 December,2023 07:48 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: Rubina Dilaik -Abhinav Shukla welcome twins?

Ent Top Stories: Rubina Dilaik -Abhinav Shukla welcome twins?

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

17 December,2023 06:51 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
News
Don't want anything, just hand over my daughter's body, says kin
Nagpur factory blast

Don't want anything, just hand over my daughter's body, says kin

A man waiting outside the blast-hit Nagpur factory on Sunday said that he don't want anything and asked just to hand over his daughter's body

17 December,2023 05:55 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai: Top spots besides Bandra for Christmas shopping

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai: Top spots besides Bandra for Christmas shopping

Bandra, as known by many, remains to be the top spot for Christmas shopping in Mumbai. However, if you are looking to try out some new shopping places this year, here is a curated list of spots that won’t disappoint you

17 December,2023 07:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
The '500 club' at a glance

The '500 club' at a glance

Lyon claimed his 500th wicket by dismissing Faheem Ashraf leg-before-wicket for a mere five runs while Australia defended a target of 450

17 December,2023 07:49 PM IST | Perth | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK