The Maharashtra government has ordered the suspension of licenses as a response to the indefinite strike by onion traders in Nashik district, protesting against the recent hike in export duty on onions by the Union government
Describing Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba as ‘wilder’ than its 2021 original, Taapsee Pannu and writer Kanika Dhillon on how they push each other to create spirited female characters21 September,2023 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Matter goes to high court after 120-acre plot on the outskirts meant for 10,000 homes for lower-ranked cops like constables, havildar and naiks sees alleged malpractices by senior officers21 September,2023 06:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Every year, World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated on September 21 to raise awareness about the neurological condition among people. Mumbai health experts shed light on the causes, symptoms, effects, challenges and how people can help those suffering from the disease21 September,2023 09:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Mohammad Siraj surged eight spots after his memorable performance that helped dismiss Sri Lanka for just 50 runs20 September,2023 04:11 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent
