Mumbai: ED attaches properties of accused in Khichdi scam
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May
Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls
Mumbai: The future is bright
Mumbai Police bust gang supplying drugs from Himachal Pradesh via train

During the investigation, the police found that the accused gang was hiding drugs by putting them in bandages on their hands and legs

Karan Johar wishes his ‘darling’ Shweta Bachchan a very ‘Happy Birthday’

17 March,2024 12:44 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Throwback Alert! Navya has the cutest b'day wish for her mom Shweta Bachchan

As Shweta Bachchan turns a year older, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has the cutest wish for her mom

17 March,2024 07:47 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
ECI has lost its dignity: Shiv Sena (UBT) attacks Election Commission

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. Elections to State legislatures of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held in the same period

17 March,2024 11:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sunday Mid-Day News
Why Mumbai doesn’t ride the waves

As a surfing club and community prospers in Virar, why don’t more people do this, we wonder

17 March,2024 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Arpika Bhosale
Sports News
Nehra: 'Hardik, Shami are big shoes to fill'

Nehra, however, insisted that the Titans had enough players to fall back on, like veteran seamer Umesh Yadav, who is expected to spearhead the attack in the absence of Shami, who is ruled out for the entire season

17 March,2024 07:30 AM IST | Ahmedabad | Sunil K Vaidya

