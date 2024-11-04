Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

EC orders immediate transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla
BREAKING NEWS

The Chief Secretary has also been directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by 05.11.2024 (1 pm) for appointment as DGP Maharashtra

Mithun Chakraborty's first wife, who divorced him after 4 months, dies in the US

Mithun Chakraborty's first wife, who divorced him after 4 months, dies in the US

04 November,2024 12:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Whose side Shah Rukh Khan takes when his kids fight? Actor makes clear choice

Whose side Shah Rukh Khan takes when his kids fight? Actor makes clear choice

Shah Rukh Khan was asked whose side he takes when his kids-Aryan, Suhana and AbRam have a fight. He did not go diplomatic and picked one of his kids and explained the reason for the same

04 November,2024 12:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra elections 2024: All 3 Senas to battle it out in two constituencies

Maharashtra elections 2024: All 3 Senas to battle it out in two constituencies

Most candidates fighting for supremacy in Sewri, Mahim have roots in undivided Shiv Sena

04 November,2024 07:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Mumbai Guide News
4 ways to celebrate 23 yrs of Harry Potter and Philosopher’s Stone film release

4 ways to celebrate 23 yrs of Harry Potter and Philosopher’s Stone film release

Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’s premiere in London. Dive into our essential reading, watching, and listening lists and hear from two Potterheads

04 November,2024 11:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Kanisha Softa
Sports News
WTC: How can India qualify for final after 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand?

WTC: How can India qualify for final after 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand?

Rohit Sharma-led Team India had a disappointing Test series against New Zealand which made it tough for them to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 final (Pic: File Pic)

04 November,2024 11:15 AM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK