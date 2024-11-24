Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra elections 2024: State rejects NOTA

A mere 0.71 per cent voters choose this option; highest in Anushakti Nagar (3,884)

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar seek blessings at Golden temple, see pics

24 November,2024 11:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan on his viral police station video from 1998

Bigg Boss 18: Superstar and host Salman Khan opened up about the viral video of himself sitting at a police station in 1998. He was in the station in connection with a blackbuck case

24 November,2024 11:33 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra elections 2024: Women missing in action

Despite the buzz around 33 per cent reservation, only 7.6 per cent of Maharashtra’s MLAs are women, many riding on family legacies

24 November,2024 08:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Sunday Mid-Day News
Under the stars: Why you can visit these new alfresco dining spots in Mumbai

These new alfresco dining spots are great to relax, recharge, and reconnect as the weather improves

24 November,2024 08:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Spandana Bhura
Sports News
Jaiswal falls after a stellar 161, India’s lead rockets to 405 at tea

A little over a month shy of his 23rd birthday, Jaiswal, who has already announced his arrival on the big stage, notched up a classic 161 off 297 balls

24 November,2024 01:04 PM IST | Perth | mid-day online correspondent

