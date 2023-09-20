Breaking News
Thane: Kalyan Ganesh Mandal's theme 'democracy is at peril'; police serve notice
Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain with overcast skies
Pune: Over 35,000 women recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Maha: Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbra, extinguished
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Mumbai: 196 idols immersed across the city till 12 pm on one and a half day

In a harmonious and incident-free culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that a total of 196 idols were immersed in the city up to 12 pm.

Raj Kundra returns to Instagram on Ganesh Chaturthi with a message for haters

20 September,2023 01:32 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Varun Dhawan looks dashing as he visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Varun Dhawan visited the iconic pandal to seek Bappa's blessing

20 September,2023 02:28 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 98.28 pc

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 99.06 per cent

20 September,2023 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Explained: What is the rare, brain-damaging virus that is spreading in Kerala?

The Nipah virus spreads to human bodies primarily through direct contact with infected animals or consumption of food products exposed to saliva or urine from infected bats

20 September,2023 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Asia Cup: Rain and remorse, the dazzlers, and the unthinkable pace potency

Mid-Day looks at five key moments from the Asia Cup 2023 that one can praise, bewail and argue about

20 September,2023 11:39 AM IST | Colombo | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


