As many as three people were injured after a parapet of a building in Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on Friday afternoon, the civic officials said
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth, Dhanush and other actors were seen arriving to cast their votes on Friday19 April,2024 01:12 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Adultery can be a ground for divorce but not for granting custody of a child, the Bombay High Court said while granting custody of a nine-year-old girl to her mother. A single bench of Justice Rajesh Patil on April 12 dismissed the petition filed by the man, son of a former legislator, challenging an order passed by the family court in February 2023 granting custody of his daughter to his estranged wife. Follow LIVE Updates here19 April,2024 04:16 PM IST | Mumbai
The slum redevelopment project by Transcon Developers has left many families in financial distress due to delay in project completion, non-payment of rent and unauthorised construction work in the society19 April,2024 02:42 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
The pressure of expectations looms large over IPL players who command staggering auction prices like the Aussie pair as they are tasked with justifying their worth through exemplary on-field displays19 April,2024 03:08 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
