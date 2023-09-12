- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at the NCP leader's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were snapped earlier today jetting off for a romantic getaway12 September,2023 01:45 PM IST | Mumbai
In the ongoing Pune ISIS case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced substantial rewards for information leading to the capture of four wanted persons allegedly involved in terrorist activities12 September,2023 11:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
With the music festival season here, many of you may want to showcase the fashionista in you, and what better place to do it? From planning out your attire to accessorising and even adopting a skincare routine, experts tell you how to go about it12 September,2023 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
India have made one change with spin all-rounder Axar Patel coming in for pacer Shardul Thakur. Sri Lanka are unchanged12 September,2023 03:10 PM IST | Colombo | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT