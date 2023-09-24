Breaking News
Maharashtra: Teenager dies trying to dodge cops; doctors say heart attack
Mumbai: Renowned psychiatrist dies in Dadar building fire
Thane: Two dead, six injured in Ulhasnagar plant blast
Passenger train catches fire near Valsad, no casulties
Mumbai: Soon, all public bathrooms to get sanitary napkin vending machine
The police in Arnala have registered an Accidental Death Report

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Check out first pics of couple from their sangeet

24 September,2023 11:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rupali, Tejasswi to Rubina, TV celebs who welcomed Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The first five days of the 11-day festival ended on Saturday with Gauri-Ganpati visarjan. While several homes continue to host the Elephant God, most of them said an emotional goodbye to him last evening. TV celebrities welcomed Bappa home this year and celebrated the festival at home with devotion and enthusiasm. Here's looking at Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at their residences

24 September,2023 12:05 PM IST | Tanmayi Savadi
Maharashtra: Leopard cub rescued from well, reunited with mum in 4 hours

Rescuers had to camouflage, station themselves 800 metres away, use remote cameras to observe

24 September,2023 08:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Love eating bacon? Follow these recipes by Indian chefs to make unique dishes

Every year, people around the world observe International Bacon Day on September 2 to celebrate the pork strips in all their might as they fry them. However, chefs around India believe you can do a lot more and include them in dishes that you love to explore the crisp, crunch and saltiness they offer

24 September,2023 10:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Asian Games: India eye Hangzhou high

1982 hosts look to achieve best-ever medal tally as Asian Games get underway with glittering ceremony

24 September,2023 07:28 AM IST | Hangzhou | Ashwin Ferro

