Siddhanth Kapoor arrested by Bengaluru police for consuming drugs13 June,2022 04:54 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi Siddhanth was initially detained from a party at a posh Bengaluru hotel on Sunday night, he was later subjected to a medical test that allegedly turned out to be positive for drug consumption, the police said
The trailer arrives on 15th June in five languages13 June,2022 12:47 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Deshmukh's lawyer Inderpal Singh mentioned the application before a single bench of Justice NJ Jamadar. The court posted the matter for hearing on June 1513 June,2022 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai-based Ayesha Taleyarkhan’s latest photo art exhibition, titled ‘Integration’, will showcase the new work, 'Integration 3.0'. In this series, the artist-photographer uses her past photographs to create layers and, in the process, sets the viewer on a journey of self-reflection13 June,2022 02:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
As per information gained by ANI, Package A topped off at Rs 23,575 crore i.e. Rs 57 crore per match, while Package B fetched Rs 19,680 crore i.e. Rs 48 crore per match13 June,2022 03:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent