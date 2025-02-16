Breaking News
Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by EOW
Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Freemasons' Hall
People of Maharashtra showed in polls which is real Shiv Sena: Shinde
India Tex Expo: Maharashtra govt signs Rs 380 crore MoUs
Palghar murder case: Man held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order
shot-button
Valentines Day Winners

In Focus

Fadnavis: No issue with interfaith marriages, but fraudulent alliances must stop

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that interfaith marriages are not a problem, but fraudulent alliances through deception and false identities must be addressed. The state government has formed a committee to study legal aspects of a law against forced conversions.

BTS' Jungkook is always thinking about the ARMY, read his message on Weverse

BTS' Jungkook is always thinking about the ARMY, read his message on Weverse

16 February,2025 02:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Rashmika Mandanna faces the wrath of netizens for saying she’s from Hyderabad

Rashmika Mandanna faces the wrath of netizens for saying she’s from Hyderabad

Rashmika Mandanna, who hails from Karnataka's Coorg, left the internet divided after saying she’s from Hyderabad at a recent event for her film Chhaava

16 February,2025 03:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Two dead, several injured after fire breaks out at Vadgadi high-rise

Mumbai: Two dead, several injured after fire breaks out at Vadgadi high-rise

A fire broke out at Pann Ali Mansion in Vadgadi, Mumbai, early on Sunday morning, leaving two dead and several injured due to smoke inhalation and burns. Emergency services responded swiftly, and the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes

16 February,2025 01:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Experiencing headache after a long day? Experts decode what it means

Experiencing headache after a long day? Experts decode what it means

Tension headaches often arise from neck and scalp muscle contraction due to prolonged working and screen time

16 February,2025 02:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Golden Kingdom for Homi Mody Trophy

Golden Kingdom for Homi Mody Trophy

The Adhirajsingh-trained Golden Kingdom (CS Jodha up), who had a good conditioning run on the Derby day when he stalked the pace set by Geographique in the Eclipse Stakes, has a good chance to return to the winner's enclosure

16 February,2025 07:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Prakash Gosavi

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK