Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Shraddha Walkar’s father meets new police chief of MBVV

The meeting went on for around 40 minutes at the Police Commissioner's office in Mira Road

Gambia death case: Drug regulator finds no contamination in syrup Gambia death case

Gambia death case: Drug regulator finds no contamination in syrup
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT

Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Entertainment News
Bigg Boss 16! Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan for playing sly prank on Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16! Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan for playing sly prank on Abdu Rozik

In the upcoming 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen schooling Sajid Khan over the prank played on Abdu Rozik and confusing the Tajikstani's feeling for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

16 December,2022 01:00 PM IST | mumbai | IANS
News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Court to hear Aftab Poonawala's bail plea on Dec 17

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Court to hear Aftab Poonawala's bail plea on Dec 17

On December 9, he was produced before a court via video conferencing and his judicial custody was further extended by 14 days

16 December,2022 01:50 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
Love desserts? Mumbai chef Paul Noronha suggests making Serradura this Christmas

Love desserts? Mumbai chef Paul Noronha suggests making Serradura this Christmas

In the second part of the series, Mid-day Online spoke to Mumbai chef Paul Noronha as he goes down memory lane and shares his celebratory dish

16 December,2022 11:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
French prez Emmanuel Macron remains diplomatic after semis clash

French prez Emmanuel Macron remains diplomatic after semis clash

French coach Didier Deschamps also mentioned Macron at the post-match press conference. “Yes, he [Macron] came to our dressing room and had some good words for our players. But I will not pass on any message to him through you guys [media], I will tell him myself,” Deschamps said with a smile

16 December,2022 08:26 AM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro



This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK