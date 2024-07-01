-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
Say completing long-delayed Mrinal Tai Gore flyover will put an end to kilometre-long traffic jams in the area
Kareena Kapoor Khan's first collaboration with director Hansal Mehta- 'The Buckingham Murders' will be released in theatres on September 1301 July,2024 03:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
With three new laws coming into force from July 1, there will be two parallel criminal laws in force01 July,2024 06:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Bhutta or roasted corn on the cob, is an essential Indian street food, cherished during the monsoon season. Indian chefs share five ways they are infusing creativity into this classic dish01 July,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
‘Best Fielder’ winner Surya’s sensational catch of dangerous David Miller was the mix of perfect judgement, composure and athleticism01 July,2024 07:12 AM IST | Barbados | Subodh Mayure
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT