Mumbai: Borivli school served notice for turning playground into sports turf
Mumbai: TISS withdraws dismissal of over 100 staff members
Mumbai: BMC data reveals sharp increase in dog bites
Experts concerned new criminal laws may wreck overwhelmed judiciary
Mumbai: Another navy officer arrested in human trafficking case
Mumbaikars: We want extension of the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover completed asap

Say completing long-delayed Mrinal Tai Gore flyover will put an end to kilometre-long traffic jams in the area

Celina Jaitly crashes her luxury car worth crores: ‘No one was hurt'

01 July,2024 01:01 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Kareena Kapoor's 'The Buckingham Murders' to hit the theatres on September 13

Kareena Kapoor Khan's first collaboration with director Hansal Mehta- 'The Buckingham Murders' will be released in theatres on September 13

01 July,2024 03:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Experts concerned 3 new criminal laws may wreck overwhelmed judiciary

With three new laws coming into force from July 1, there will be two parallel criminal laws in force

01 July,2024 06:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Five must-try Bhutta recipes to enjoy this monsoon

Bhutta or roasted corn on the cob, is an essential Indian street food, cherished during the monsoon season. Indian chefs share five ways they are infusing creativity into this classic dish

01 July,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Mid-Day Premium The alpha of India’s wolf pack

‘Best Fielder’ winner Surya’s sensational catch of dangerous David Miller was the mix of perfect judgement, composure and athleticism

01 July,2024 07:12 AM IST | Barbados | Subodh Mayure

