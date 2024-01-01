Breaking News
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Jan 12: CM Shinde
Maharashtra: 95 detained after cops raid rave party in Thane; drugs seized
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by govt
Maharashtra reports 131 fresh Covid-19 cases
Mumbai: Thousands of cops on streets of city for secured New Year celebrations
No tussle in MVA over sharing of seats for Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: In Borivali, civic school remains only on paper

Civic body had asked MHADA in February 2023 to hand over the plot meant for a school, but despite a meeting and discussion five months ago, the housing authority seems to be dragging its feet

01 January,2024 12:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Devara: On New Year, the makers of Jr NTR-starrer dropped a new poster. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

01 January,2024 01:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Five people were seriously injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a truck on Nashik-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, civic officials said. Pics/RDMC

01 January,2024 12:43 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Lifestyle News
Makhana Flax Seed Chivda, Tangy Tomato Oats and other easy breakfast recipes
Making breakfast this morning is going to be a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be difficult especially after a night of partying. Indian chefs share easy yet familiar recipes with a touch of innovation to help you make breakfast this morning

01 January,2024 09:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
New year affords the Indian men’s cricket team a golden chance to regain World T20 silverware after 17 years; focus will be on youngish team in West Indies and United States of America

01 January,2024 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | R Kaushik

