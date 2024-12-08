Breaking News
Stray dogs attack, seriously injure elderly woman in Kalyan
Surveying mosques is wrong while people and farmers suffering: Robert Vadra
Shiv Sena firm on Home portfolio, clarity on Maharashtra cabinet formation by Dec 8
Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in judicial custody
Rahul Narwekar set to be re-elected as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar, former Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has filed his nomination for the Speaker’s post. With no opposition candidate, he is set to be re-elected unopposed.

Dharmendra cuts a 7-tier birthday cake as he celebrates with sons Sunny, Bobby

08 December,2024 02:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal jet off to celebrate their third wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's contrasting yet cohesive airport outfits showcased their impeccable sense of style, setting a new benchmark for couple fashion

08 December,2024 01:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Teen booked for ramming Porsche in Bandra

Gupta told the police that the steering got stuck, leading to the accident. Asked if there were liquor bottles inside the car, zonal DCP Dikshit Gedam said, “We have confiscated the car. We can’t reveal at present.” mid-day’s attempts to reach out to Kamal Gupta from J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd went unanswered

08 December,2024 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: AP Dhillon mesmerises Mumbaikars performing 'Brown Munde', 'With You'

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon took to the stage at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai on December 7 as a part of his three-city 'The Brownprint' India tour this December. Returning to the country after three years, he performed some of his newest hits along with his most popular ones for fans in the city

08 December,2024 01:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
WTC 2023-25: Australia registers chart-topping win, India slips to 3rd position

After a dominating win over Team India in the second Test match, Australia bettered their rankings in the World Test Championship (WTC) list. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

08 December,2024 02:45 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

