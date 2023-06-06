- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Health
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Even 2 weeks after mid-day’s report, authorities fail to take action against illegal act of sticking posters on Metro pillars
Lust Stories 2 comes with phenomenal talent pedigree including, the 4 remarkable directors helming this anthology (Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma to Sujoy Ghosh) and a brilliant ensemble cast06 June,2023 12:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A weather system developing in the Arabian Sea is to blame for the delayed monsoon, it is expected to move in the next 4-5 days06 June,2023 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Swaminathan said the report estimates that a woman generates around 14.1 kg of non-biodegradable waste in a lifetime if she uses commercially manufactured disposable sanitary pads. On the other hand, if she uses menstrual cups she will generate .06 kg of non-biodegradable waste06 June,2023 12:37 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Smith, who led the side when regular skipper Pat Cummins returned home to be with his ailing mother, said on Monday: “The two best teams are playing in the final, it’s great”06 June,2023 07:15 AM IST | London | Debasish Datta
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT