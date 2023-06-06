Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye

Even 2 weeks after mid-day’s report, authorities fail to take action against illegal act of sticking posters on Metro pillars

6 pictures of Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt that capture their strong bond

6 pictures of Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt that capture their strong bond

06 June,2023 11:49 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Lust Stories 2: Kajol, Mrunal, Vijay, Tamannaah and others in Netflix anthology

Lust Stories 2: Kajol, Mrunal, Vijay, Tamannaah and others in Netflix anthology

Lust Stories 2 comes with phenomenal talent pedigree including, the 4 remarkable directors helming this anthology (Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma to Sujoy Ghosh) and a brilliant ensemble cast

06 June,2023 12:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!

Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!

A weather system developing in the Arabian Sea is to blame for the delayed monsoon, it is expected to move in the next 4-5 days

06 June,2023 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
Use of menstrual cups reduce generation of non-biodegradable waste by 99 pct

Use of menstrual cups reduce generation of non-biodegradable waste by 99 pct

Swaminathan said the report estimates that a woman generates around 14.1 kg of non-biodegradable waste in a lifetime if she uses commercially manufactured disposable sanitary pads. On the other hand, if she uses menstrual cups she will generate .06 kg of non-biodegradable waste

06 June,2023 12:37 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
WTC final: 'Big week for Australia and India,' says Steve Smith

WTC final: 'Big week for Australia and India,' says Steve Smith

Smith, who led the side when regular skipper Pat Cummins returned home to be with his ailing mother, said on Monday: “The two best teams are playing in the final, it’s great”

06 June,2023 07:15 AM IST | London | Debasish Datta

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK