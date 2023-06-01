- Latest News
The 64-year-old driver of the cab had picked up the passengers from Wadala area in eastern suburbs and was on his way to Deonar area when the incident took place, the police said
Taking to his Instagram story, the 'Pushpa' star posted a delightful photo with his younger brother and even called him his 'forever sweetheart' as he wished him a happy birthday31 May,2023 12:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In 1968, the train was dieselized upto Jhansi, later extended from Jhansi till New Delhi, then by 1976, onwards till Firozpur31 May,2023 05:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
If you have been thinking that snoring is a sign of deep sleep, you are mistaken. It is a sign of poor and disturbed sleep. We have a health expert share with us some helpful tips to combat snoring31 May,2023 02:32 PM IST | Aakanksha Ahire
With four required off the final ball of a rain-affected IPL Final, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary off Mohit Sharma to fashion a famous win for the Yellow Brigade, who lifted their record-equalling fifth IPL trophy31 May,2023 05:53 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent
