Wednesday, 27 April, 2022

Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 62-year-old wife donates kidney to her ailing husband
Mumbai to face water shortage today
Maharashtra: Man tries to give daughter as human sacrifice for hidden treasure; nine held in Yawatmal
BMC lists 337 buildings across Mumbai as dangerous
Navneet Rana got Rs 80 lakh loan from film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, claims Sanjay Raut; seeks ED probe
Centre owes Rs 26,500 crore to Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray after interaction with PM Modi

'Wearing of masks in crowded places could be made mandatory in Maha again'

Remembering Vinod Khanna: Photos from the dashing actor's life

Entertainment News
PSY of 'Gangnam Style' and BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga team up for 'That That'
Suga has turned producer for PSY’s latest single and will feature in the song

27 April,2022 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Bandra Skywalk: BMC disposes, MMRDA proposes

Aaditya Thackeray discusses issue with MMRDA chief; meanwhile, BMC has started demolition of the other arm

27 April,2022 08:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
Commute, but make it cute: How to travel by local trains and still look good

Almost every Mumbaikar who travels by public transport has faced this: you set out looking your best but travelling in the Mumbai local ruins it all. Mumbaikars share easy hacks for people to still maintain their look until they reach their destination

25 April,2022 07:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Aussie boxer Ebanie Bridgesv snubs OnlyFans due to teaching job

'It depends on where my boxing career takes me over the next year. But in the future, if I’m not teaching anymore, then sure why not make a million dollars a year of photographs that I would post on Instagram anyway,' she said

27 April,2022 08:34 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

