Breaking News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police detains 5 persons from Dehradun
Shruti Sharma tops civil services exam, women bag first three ranks
Mumbai: Model accuses Bandra hostel owner of trying to drug her
Singer Moose Wala killing: Delhi Police to probe role of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar
No survivors, including Thane family, found in Nepal plane crash: Reports

In Focus

Family in Nepal plane crash were on trip because of divorce order

Annual family vacation was a court stipulation in divorce of couple, who are missing with their two children

Bengaluru: 3 detained for ink attack on Rakesh Tikait

'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor shares pictures of her court wedding in London

Entertainment News
‘Decided to have advance screenings for public’

Even though previews ran the risk of piracy, Major star Adivi Sesh says it was important to take braveheart Unnikrishnan’s story across the country

30 May,2022 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
News
Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab Police detained 5 persons from Dehradun

They were picked up from the Shimla bypass area here and taken to Punjab for interrogation, a police official says on condition of anonymity

30 May,2022 06:29 PM IST | Dehradun | PTI
Lifestyle News
Bowl of goodness: Hot and cold soup recipes by Mumbai chefs that suit any season

Premium

The weather is sending mixed signals in the city but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of both summer and monsoon. City chefs handpick recipes for soups for hot weather as well as cool climes

30 May,2022 12:56 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Winning IPL after winning Under-19 World Cup is big: GT opener Shubman Gill
IPL 2022

The 22-year old batter played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous three seasons and this year was retained by Gujarat Titans team for Rs 7 crores and the youngster played a crucial role in giving his side steady starts throughout the season and in the final he was the highest run-scorer for his side

30 May,2022 09:11 AM IST | Ahmedabad | ANI

