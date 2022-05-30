In Focus
Mumbai
Family in Nepal plane crash were on trip because of divorce order30 May,2022 07:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey Annual family vacation was a court stipulation in divorce of couple, who are missing with their two children
Even though previews ran the risk of piracy, Major star Adivi Sesh says it was important to take braveheart Unnikrishnan’s story across the country30 May,2022 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
They were picked up from the Shimla bypass area here and taken to Punjab for interrogation, a police official says on condition of anonymity30 May,2022 06:29 PM IST | Dehradun | PTI
The weather is sending mixed signals in the city but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of both summer and monsoon. City chefs handpick recipes for soups for hot weather as well as cool climes30 May,2022 12:56 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The 22-year old batter played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous three seasons and this year was retained by Gujarat Titans team for Rs 7 crores and the youngster played a crucial role in giving his side steady starts throughout the season and in the final he was the highest run-scorer for his side30 May,2022 09:11 AM IST | Ahmedabad | ANI