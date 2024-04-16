Breaking News
Duo met to celebrate when he banged her head against wall after getting intoxicated

Aamir Khan files FIR with Mumbai Police against fake Congress advertisement

16 April,2024 11:45 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Salman Khan firing case: IP address of post claiming responsibility traced

Salman Khan firing case: It has been said that the crime branch has traced the IP address through which the post was made on Facebook that claimed responsibility for the attack

16 April,2024 10:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Temperatures soar to 41°C as heatwave grips Mumbai

Civic body issues advisory urging residents to take precautions

16 April,2024 03:18 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
AI skills for better career prospects: Experts share key tips

AI skills for better career prospects: Experts share key tips

Companies across various sectors are adopting AI rapidly. This is making AI skills a must among employees. Mid-day.com conversed with industry experts who suggest ways in which readers can equip themselves with AI skills and further boost their career growth

16 April,2024 09:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
A tale of two loyalties

A tale of two loyalties

This was Mohun Bagan’s maiden triumph over the two-time Shield Winners Mumbai across four seasons, who, having remained unbeaten in previous eight encounters, had won six of them

16 April,2024 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

