- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Mumbai and its suburban areas are bracing for substantial rainfall as a generally cloudy sky blankets the region
Jawan Press Meet Highlights: Shah Rukh Khan's recent release has taken the box office by storm and is on the path to break records created by this year's releases Pathaan and Gadar 2. On Friday, the team held a success meet and spoke about what went behind making the film (All Photos/Yogen Shah)16 September,2023 09:52 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
On its last day of service, the last old BEST double-decker went round in circles at Andheri bus station to regale overwhelmed fans who marked the day with cake cuttings, bouquets and selfies with the vehicle16 September,2023 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Girgaum murtikars are witnessing a surge in demand for diamond studs, elaborate draping, sheen fabrics and intricate backdrops for Ganpati idols. Idol makers decode the trend and reveal why there is a growing emphasis on visual impact16 September,2023 10:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning captain Ranatunga slams former players for not speaking out against reserve day only for India-Pakistan match16 September,2023 07:57 AM IST | Colombo | Debasish Datta
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT