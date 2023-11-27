Breaking News
Weekend showers cool Mumbai down
Mumbai: Powai's Hiranandani residents against proposed commercial redevelopment
Mumbai: Cop delivers instant justice to man who slapped her child
Mumbai: Nair hospital to finally get CT scan machine in 2024
Vasai residents uncover administrator’s fake degree, misconduct & abuse of power
City News

In Focus

Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada

At least six districts of Marathwada in Maharashtra witnessed unseasonal rains. Jalna recorded the highest 132.25 mm rainfall

Javed Akhtar reveals he was uncertain about Zoya Akhtar making Gully Boy

Javed Akhtar reveals he was uncertain about Zoya Akhtar making Gully Boy

27 November,2023 03:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Parvathy Thiruvothu recalls advice from Qarib Qarib Singlle co-star Irrfan Khan

Parvathy Thiruvothu recalls advice from Qarib Qarib Singlle co-star Irrfan Khan

At IFFI 2023, Parvathy spoke about her experience sharing screen with the late actor Irrfan Khan in the film 'Qarib Qarib Singlle'. It was Parvathy's debut Hindi film

27 November,2023 02:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Powai's Hiranandani residents against proposed commercial redevelopment

Mumbai: Powai's Hiranandani residents against proposed commercial redevelopment

Hiranandani residents up in arms against redevelopment of building into multi-storey commerical complex; residents create public movement to maintain green identity of the area

27 November,2023 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Spinach to Turkish omelette: Whip up unique omelettes with these easy recipes

Mid-Day Premium Spinach to Turkish omelette: Whip up unique omelettes with these easy recipes

Eggs can be prepared in various ways and so can omelettes. If you love a good breakfast loaded with egg omelettes or enjoy biting into them even for lunches and dinners, we share some salivating recipes you have to try

27 November,2023 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
This too shall pass!

Mid-Day Premium This too shall pass!

India’s ‘only bad’ day on the field came totally out of the clouds as nearly every pundit and every bookmaker expected Sharma and Co. to lift the shiny trophy

27 November,2023 03:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK