At least six districts of Marathwada in Maharashtra witnessed unseasonal rains. Jalna recorded the highest 132.25 mm rainfall
At IFFI 2023, Parvathy spoke about her experience sharing screen with the late actor Irrfan Khan in the film 'Qarib Qarib Singlle'. It was Parvathy's debut Hindi film27 November,2023 02:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Hiranandani residents up in arms against redevelopment of building into multi-storey commerical complex; residents create public movement to maintain green identity of the area27 November,2023 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Eggs can be prepared in various ways and so can omelettes. If you love a good breakfast loaded with egg omelettes or enjoy biting into them even for lunches and dinners, we share some salivating recipes you have to try27 November,2023 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
India’s ‘only bad’ day on the field came totally out of the clouds as nearly every pundit and every bookmaker expected Sharma and Co. to lift the shiny trophy27 November,2023 03:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
