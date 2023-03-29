Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune
Mumbai to face 15 per cent water cut for a month
Mumbai: Bandra residents to attend parking lots' pre-bid meet
Mumbai: Western Railway likely to get more AC local trains soon
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation
Mumbai court asks police to probe complaint against Mamata Banerjee

The direction came hours after the Bombay High Court refused to grant any relief to Banerjee over the complaint seeking action against her

After Priyanka, Amaal Mallik details the 'bootlicking & powerplay' in Bollywood

29 March,2023 04:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'TJMM' Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 200 cr worldwide

Well-studded with all the entertaining elements, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has proved to be a genuine box office blockbuster

29 March,2023 05:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Parts of Thane to face 15 percent water cut for 30 days beginning March 31

The TMC also appealed to citizens to use water judiciously and co-operate with it

29 March,2023 03:17 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Lifestyle News
World Idli Day 2023: Check out these innovative Idlis in Mumbai's Matunga

Matunga in Mumbai is popularly known as the mecca of South Indian food. While each of the eateries here specialize in authentic South Indian cuisine, the only thing common between them is the endless queue of humanity waiting to get their taste buds stimulated. Here are top four Idli haunts from Matunga for you. Photo Courtesy: Katyayani Kapoor

29 March,2023 11:01 AM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
It'll be harder on the players with much more travel, admits Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is excited about IPL 2023 moving back to the regular home and away format after three seasons of Covid-19 disruption. But at the same time, he admitted that it will be hard on players with a lot of travel involved

29 March,2023 02:25 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS

