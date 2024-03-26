Breaking News
Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!
Mumbai: Why teachers are up in arms against state
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low
Mumbai: A month later, FIR filed in society wedding blaze case
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Alert motorman thwarts suicide attempt at Bandra

As per details available, the motorman of the 9:22 pm Churchgate-Virar local train Harish Thakur on Sunday evening at around 9:44 pm spotted something blocking the rail tracks while on the run after leaving from Bandra platform 4

'Every time SRK removed his shirt I would throw up': Farah Khan on pregnancy

26 March,2024 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma, kids Vamika, Akaay after RCB beat PBKS

A viral video of Virat Kohli engaging in a cute banter with Anushka, Vamika, and Akaay, from the Chinaswammy Stadium, has left netizens awestruck. 

26 March,2024 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at corporate park in Mulund, 50 people rescued

According to BMC, nearly 50 people were rescued after a fire erupted in a six-storey corporate park in Mulund

26 March,2024 10:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
City residents more prone to hyperpigmentation: Experts recommend home remedies

Mid-Day Premium City residents more prone to hyperpigmentation: Experts recommend home remedies

If you have been profusely looking for tips to get rid of those dark patches sitting on your face, we have skin gurus dishing out skin-friendly tips to help you manage hyperpigmentation effectively

26 March,2024 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024, GT vs CSK: Here's all you need to know

After a thriller match between RCB and PBKS, the IPL 2024 moves towards its next game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Here is all you need to know about today's match (Pic: AFP/File Pic)

26 March,2024 11:44 AM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


