-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places
Director Shoojit Sircar has been selected as a judge at the upcoming IFFM 2024 for the short film competition22 July,2024 03:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, a 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy22 July,2024 04:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As per the estimates of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), neurological disorders contribute 10 per cent of the total disease burden in India22 July,2024 12:01 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
With the test century against West Indies, England star batsman Joe Root has secured the eighth spot on the list of all-time highest run-scorers of the format. Here are all the top 10 highest run-scorers in Tests (Pic: File Pic)22 July,2024 04:58 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT