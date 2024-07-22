Breaking News
Mumbai: Watchman nabbed for molesting minor girl
Maharashtra to establish skill development centres in colleges
Mumbai: Sion hosp doctors win breakfast allowance
Mumbai: ‘No fees for eligible female students or face consequences’
CR services disrupted due to technical snag at Kalyan
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, predicts heavy rainfall

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places

Armaan & Kritika Malik’s intimate clip from BB house goes viral, Payal reacts

Armaan & Kritika Malik’s intimate clip from BB house goes viral, Payal reacts

22 July,2024 04:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shoojit Sircar elected as jury for Short Film Competition at IFFM 2024

Shoojit Sircar elected as jury for Short Film Competition at IFFM 2024

Director Shoojit Sircar has been selected as a judge at the upcoming IFFM 2024 for the short film competition

22 July,2024 03:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
J&K police issues warning against sharing propaganda video of Bollywood film
BREAKING

J&K police issues warning against sharing propaganda video of Bollywood film

In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, a 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy

22 July,2024 04:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
'Concerning rise in brain strokes among the young population in India'
World Brain Day 2024

'Concerning rise in brain strokes among the young population in India'

As per the estimates of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), neurological disorders contribute 10 per cent of the total disease burden in India

22 July,2024 12:01 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Tests: Top 10 highest run-scorers of all time

Tests: Top 10 highest run-scorers of all time

With the test century against West Indies, England star batsman Joe Root has secured the eighth spot on the list of all-time highest run-scorers of the format. Here are all the top 10 highest run-scorers in Tests (Pic: File Pic)

22 July,2024 04:58 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK