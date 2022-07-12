In Focus
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail12 July,2022 07:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan Their arrests from Karnataka had followed a series of reports by mid-day; accused agree to deposit Rs 96,000, amount they took from the complainant
On Saturday, Priyanka was seen cheering for Nick as he played Golf at the American Century Championship which also had singer Justin Timberlake and actor Miles Teller among the participants12 July,2022 02:34 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
He also highlighted that the party had goodwill toward the opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha12 July,2022 02:29 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
How does one define the idea of a nation? Find an answer for yourself to this question of contemporary relevance that forms the trope for Asmit Pathare’s upcoming play ‘Us & Them’ this weekend at the city’s Prithvi Theatre12 July,2022 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
The duo's record came against India at Nottingham in the first Test of 2014 series. Root and Anderson added 198 runs for the last wicket to break the previous record held by Phil Hughes and Ashton Agar12 July,2022 12:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent