Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail

Their arrests from Karnataka had followed a series of reports by mid-day; accused agree to deposit Rs 96,000, amount they took from the complainant

7 houses damaged in Palghar following heavy rains; 'red alert' for next 2 days Maharashtra rains

Saif turns chef, Kareena and Jeh click happy selfie during their UK vacation

Entertainment News
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoy 'magic hour' in Lake Tahoe

On Saturday, Priyanka was seen cheering for Nick as he played Golf at the American Century Championship which also had singer Justin Timberlake and actor Miles Teller among the participants

12 July,2022 02:34 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP: Sanjay Raut

He also highlighted that the party had goodwill toward the opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha

12 July,2022 02:29 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mumbai theatre talk: Asmit Pathare’s play ‘Us & Them’ reflects on nationalism

How does one define the idea of a nation? Find an answer for yourself to this question of contemporary relevance that forms the trope for Asmit Pathare’s upcoming play ‘Us & Them’ this weekend at the city’s Prithvi Theatre

12 July,2022 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
On This Day: Root-Anderson put on record breaking 198 run stand vs India

The duo's record came against India at Nottingham in the first Test of 2014 series. Root and Anderson added 198 runs for the last wicket to break the previous record held by Phil Hughes and Ashton Agar

12 July,2022 12:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

