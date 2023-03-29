Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune
Mumbai to face 15 per cent water cut for a month
Mumbai: Bandra residents to attend parking lots' pre-bid meet
Mumbai: Western Railway likely to get more AC local trains soon
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation
Parts of Thane to face 15 percent water cut for 30 days beginning March 31

The TMC also appealed to citizens to use water judiciously and co-operate with it

Rumoured bride-to-be, Parineeti blushes as she gets papped at the airport

29 March,2023 10:33 AM IST | Sneha Singh
Entertainment News
Shabina Khan: 'Naiyo Lagda' will make history due to Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde

Shabina has choreographed 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

29 March,2023 11:21 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Burglar held from Palghar; stolen jewellery and cash recovered

The accused and his accomplices had broken into a locked house in Kashmira locality in Thane on March 23/24 night and decamped with jewellery and cash totalling Rs 23.10 lakh, a senior police officer said

29 March,2023 03:04 PM IST | Thane | PTI
Lifestyle News
Everything you need to know about freezing your eggs

Mid-Day Premium Everything you need to know about freezing your eggs

A fertility expert provides a step-by-step procedure about the egg freezing process and answers the most common questions

29 March,2023 04:11 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
It'll be harder on the players with much more travel, admits Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is excited about IPL 2023 moving back to the regular home and away format after three seasons of Covid-19 disruption. But at the same time, he admitted that it will be hard on players with a lot of travel involved

29 March,2023 02:25 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS

