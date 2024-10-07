Breaking News
NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader stabbed to death in Mumbai's Byculla, three held
Chowk in SoBo named after Colaba Councillor late Vinod Shekhar
Mith Chowki flyover: Where is our pedestrian crossing, ask Malad residents
Mumbai: 1.4K Indian ‘slaves’ rescued from scamsters this year
Aarey-BKC Mumbai Metro 3 begins today, mobile network only at ticket counters yet
SpiceJet clears 10 months of employee PF dues
Navratri

In Focus

Mumbai: 1.4K Indian ‘slaves’ rescued from scamsters this year

Victims were coerced into committing fraud in Cambodia, Laos after being lured with job offers

Singham Again Trailer: Ajay gears up for epic ‘Lanka Dahan’ to rescue Kareena

07 October,2024 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS: RM shares sweet message for fans ahead of documentary premiere at BIFF 2024

“RM: Right People, Wrong Place,” directed by Lee Seok-joon, will have its debut on October 7 at the Open Cinema section during the 2024 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)

07 October,2024 10:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
BREAKING

Mumbai: Ratan Tata admitted to Breach Candy Hospital

Highly placed sources attached to Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that Ratan Tata was rushed into the hospital between 12.30 and 1.00 am in a critical condition

07 October,2024 12:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Navratri 2024: Expert skincare tips for fasting

Maintaining healthy skin during the nine days of Navratri fasting can be challenging. Dermatologists offer practical tips to nourish your skin and keep it radiant, even while following a restricted diet

07 October,2024 10:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Hardik Pandya's standout performance helps him eclipse Virat Kohli at Gwalior

Hardik delivered perfect finishing touches with a quickfire 39 not out in 16 balls, with five fours and two sixes

07 October,2024 01:47 PM IST | Gwalior | mid-day online correspondent

