The incident took place on Sunday evening at Ozon swimming pool in Goregaon area

BTS's Jungkook reveals when he will cut his hair, shares his favourite recipe

25 April,2023 12:14 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'KBKJ' BO: Salman Khan-starrer brings in double digit figure on first Monday

Salman Khan's Eid film saw a major dip in collections on its first Monday in comparison to opening weekend collection at the box office

25 April,2023 12:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Pune man arrested for killing toddler by dipping him in hot water

According to Vaibhav Shingare, senior inspector, "On April 6, the man, identified as Vikram Kolekar, allegedly dipped the toddler in hot boiling water. The accused had an affair with the toddler's 20-year-old mother, Kiran"

25 April,2023 11:23 AM IST | Pune | ANI
Lifestyle News
3 out of 4 women suffer from candida, experts share causes, signs and treatment

Candidiasis is a fungal infection caused by the yeast candida present in the human body. Medical experts shed light on the factors, and symptoms and share measures to combat yeast infection among women

25 April,2023 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Desperate for redemption, will Hardik's Mumbai conquer Gujarat's threat?

While Gujarat Titans have a headache of whom to drop, Mumbai Indians are struggling to put together a formidable attack after their home loss to Punjab Kings

25 April,2023 08:06 AM IST | Ahmedabad | Sunil K Vaidya

