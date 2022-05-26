In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai Crime: Man booked for molesting his 13-year-old niece in Goregaon26 May,2022 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI When the victim resisted the assault by her uncle and tried to raise an alarm, the accused threatened to kill her brother, the official said
Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared that she chose a cut-out gown with a knee-length slit for Karan's big birthday event. The actor let her admirers have a close peek at her glitzy ensemble26 May,2022 01:31 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the country has "lost a lot" under the BJP-led central government which completed eight years in office on May 2626 May,2022 07:10 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Coffee and tea are favourites in most households, but as the mercury rises, it is impossible to enjoy a steaming hot beverage. After cold coffees last week, we curated a list of refreshing iced teas for you to try24 May,2022 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Late cricket coach Vithal Patil’s influence on the former India and Mumbai captain, who turns 60 tomorrow, runs deep26 May,2022 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Clayton Murzello