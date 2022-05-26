×
Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 8 executives of Motilal Oswal booked for outraging modesty of woman
Covid-19: TPR jumps to 3.2 per cent, active cases doubled in 10 days, says BMC
Mumbai: Shardashram school board accused of embezzlement
Mumbai: SRPF roped in to keep SGNP encroacher-free
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists killed in Kupwara district

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Man booked for molesting his 13-year-old niece in Goregaon

When the victim resisted the assault by her uncle and tried to raise an alarm, the accused threatened to kill her brother, the official said

PM Modi calls 'parivaarvadi' parties 'biggest' enemies of the country

Karan Johar celebrates 50th birthday; Kartik Aaryan speaks on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Entertainment News
Anushka, Katrina stun in black & white outfits for Karan Johar's 50th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared that she chose a cut-out gown with a knee-length slit for Karan's big birthday event. The actor let her admirers have a close peek at her glitzy ensemble

26 May,2022 01:31 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
NCP lists eight 'failures' of Modi government
Maharashtra

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the country has "lost a lot" under the BJP-led central government which completed eight years in office on May 26

26 May,2022 07:10 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
A plea for iced tea: Mumbai chefs give us their best summer-friendly tea recipes

A plea for iced tea: Mumbai chefs give us their best summer-friendly tea recipes

Premium

Coffee and tea are favourites in most households, but as the mercury rises, it is impossible to enjoy a steaming hot beverage. After cold coffees last week, we curated a list of refreshing iced teas for you to try

24 May,2022 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
News
What ‘Marshal’ meant to Ravi Shastri

What ‘Marshal’ meant to Ravi Shastri

Late cricket coach Vithal Patil’s influence on the former India and Mumbai captain, who turns 60 tomorrow, runs deep

26 May,2022 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Clayton Murzello

