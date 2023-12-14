Breaking News
Mumbai: Honey, they’ve shrunk our local trains!
Mumbai: The Charkop clean-up act
Mumbai: ATS arrests Naval apprentice for ‘sharing’ info with Pak operatives
Mumbai: 50 duped with bookings for closed floating diner
Mumbai: Kurla LTT fire started at under-construction pod hotel
City News

In Focus

Mumbai: No need to worry, says BMC, even as mumps cases rise in M-East ward

Mohalla clinic run by Kamgar Sanrakshan Sammaan Sangh at Mankhurd has been witnessing four to five cases of mumps daily since November

Happy B'day Sameera Reddy: A look at her journey from 'Sexy Sam' to 'Messy Mama'

14 December,2023 09:26 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Dharmendra holds Raj Kapoor's hand in priceless throwback pic

Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2023: Dharmendra took to his social media handle to remember the legendary actor on his 99th birth anniversary. The two have worked together in the film 'Mera Naam Joker'

14 December,2023 09:47 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Car turns turtle while attempting to avoid pothole

According to the VP Road police, the driver of the car suddenly hit the brakes and also pulled the hand brake in a bid to avoid the pothole

14 December,2023 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
Innovate with wine to make unique cocktails this Christmas and New Year

Have you always drunk wine plain during the festive season? While purists may scoff, Indian mixologists and bartenders say there is a lot you can do with it and this is the best time as they share different kinds of recipes that help you explore unique flavours

14 December,2023 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IN PHOTOS | IND Vs SA 3rd T20: Here's all you need to know

The third and final T20I match between India and South Africa is just a few hours away. Here is all you need to know about today's clash (Pic: AFP/File Pic)

14 December,2023 11:43 AM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


