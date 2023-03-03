Breaking News
Five men enjoy booze party on Gujarat-bound train, de-boarded
Thane-Borivli tunnel work could start before monsoon
New BMC plan targets clean-up of Mumbai ponds
Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools
Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

In Focus

Mumbai journalist files cheating case against Twitter for 'stealing his concept'

In his complaint filed before a magistrate's court in suburban Andheri, journalist Rupesh Singh sought action under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and the Copyright Act

IN PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor greeted by fans as she steps out on birthday

 03 March,2023 06:11 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Bheed teaser: Anubhav's film compares 2020 migrant plight to 1947 partition

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar treated fans with a glimpse of the story tracing back to the dark times of the Covid-19 pandemic

03 March,2023 03:54 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai Police issues preventive order for city, shares list of prohibitory acts

In the order, the Mumbai Police said that the order prohibiting acts will come into effect from March 7 and will remain in place till April 5

03 March,2023 12:28 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: 5 stunning facts about snakes from Western Ghats

March 3 is celebrated as World Wildlife Day across the globe. On this day, we bring to you the exotic snakes found in Western Ghats, India. 

03 March,2023 11:56 AM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: How to watch WPL 2023 live in India?

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants are set to clash in a blockbuster opening match of the WPL on March 4 at the prestigious DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

03 March,2023 04:36 PM IST | Mumbai

