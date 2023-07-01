Breaking News
Uddhav's Sena protests against BMC over "fund irregularities and corruption"
Samruddhi Expressway: RTO report rules out tyre burst, speeding in bus accident
Samruddhi Expressway: CM Shinde, Fadnavis reach Buldhana bus accident site
France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 12.85 per cent
shot-button
News for you

In Focus

Mumbai: Man kills father for scolding him, held

A 53-year-old man, working as a driver for a Bollywood actor, was allegedly killed by his 24-year-old son in Mumbai who bore a grudge against the deceased for scolding him, police said on Saturday.

Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi: My character in 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' is bold

Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi: My character in 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' is bold

01 July,2023 06:39 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
BTS's J-Hope celebrates first anniversary of 'More' fans join in

BTS's J-Hope celebrates first anniversary of 'More' fans join in

BTS's J-Hope took to Instagram to celebrate

01 July,2023 05:50 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra bus accident: 25 killed; driver taken into custody for questioning

Maharashtra bus accident: 25 killed; driver taken into custody for questioning

Maharashtra bus accident: According to reports, the driver revealed that he lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst, causing a collision with an iron pole

01 July,2023 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
Experience different flavours at these Mumbai restaurants this July

Experience different flavours at these Mumbai restaurants this July

From authentic Maharashtrian dishes to delicious chicken wings, indulge in mouthwatering food, as Mumbai welcomes the rainy season

01 July,2023 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Ashes 2023: England pick three, Australia lead by 313 runs on Day 4 at lunch

Ashes 2023: England pick three, Australia lead by 313 runs on Day 4 at lunch

England repaid Australia with short-ball bowling and scalped three wickets to rein in the visitors on the fourth morning of the second Ashes 2023 test at Lord's on Saturday

01 July,2023 06:47 PM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK