A home department gazette published on Tuesday said the single-member Commission of Inquiry will be headed by the Chief Justice (retired), Allahabad High Court, Dilip Bhosale
Aamir Khan and his son Junaid will appear in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is part of Big B's birthday celebrations. Take a look at what went down!02 October,2024 11:19 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sanjay Kumar Verma, DGP, (legal and technical) explains role and expansion of forensic investigations under new criminal law02 October,2024 08:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
While Navratri’s popularity is often attached to Gujarat and Maharashtra, and Durga Puja is considered to be central to West Bengal, other states in India also mark this festival with unique traditions. Locals share how Navratri and Dussehra are celebrated in their states02 October,2024 10:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Chasing a modest target of 95 post-lunch, India breezed to 98 for three in a mere 104 balls in the second session02 October,2024 12:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
