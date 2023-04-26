Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her

The family of the girl had moved to another location but the accused continued to meet her even after this

Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Raveena Tandon: I have rescued owls, bats and monkeys

26 April,2023 11:29 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
BTS's Suga to make solo debut on Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Amygdala' released

Jimmy Fallon has released a teaser video to announce Suga's appearance

26 April,2023 12:06 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
News
10 police officials, driver killed in blast by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
BREAKING

The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said

26 April,2023 03:27 PM IST | Dantewada | PTI
Lifestyle News
Here are 7 fun and engaging activities to make new friends in Mumbai

We scoured the length and breadth of Mumbai to curate exciting group activities where you can gel up with fellow Mumbaikars

26 April,2023 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Gujarat's Gill goes for the kill against Mumbai

He was equally elegant while playing wristy shots through the midwicket region.

26 April,2023 08:15 AM IST | Ahmedabad | Sunil K Vaidya

